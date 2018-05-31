See All Urologists in Shelby, MI
Dr. Caleb Fleming, MD

Urology
3.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Caleb Fleming, MD

Dr. Caleb Fleming, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shelby, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus, North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

Dr. Fleming works at Lakeshore Urology, PLC in Shelby, MI with other offices in Norton Shores, MI and Grand Haven, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fleming's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shelby Clinic
    72 S State St, Shelby, MI 49455 (231) 733-7333
  2. 2
    Muskegon Office
    1325 E Sherman Blvd, Norton Shores, MI 49444 (231) 733-7333
  3. 3
    Lakeshore Urology Plc
    1445 Sheldon Rd Ste 101, Grand Haven, MI 49417 (616) 604-8363

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
  • Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus
  • North Ottawa Community Health System
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 31, 2018
    About Dr. Caleb Fleming, MD

    Urology
    39 years of experience
    English, German
    1497791529
    Education & Certifications

    WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Kalamazoo College
