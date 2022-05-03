Dr. Hsieh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caleb Hsieh, MD
Overview of Dr. Caleb Hsieh, MD
Dr. Caleb Hsieh, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Hsieh works at
Dr. Hsieh's Office Locations
UCLA Health3701 Skypark Dr Ste 200, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 378-8900
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 378-8900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hsieh received excellent training as a Fellow to Dr. Belperio at UCLA. He studies each of his patients with interest and expertise. I am very pleased with his work with me, a complicated scleroderma patient. Pulmonary function tests are performed right in the office.
About Dr. Caleb Hsieh, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1760725550
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsieh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsieh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.