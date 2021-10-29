Overview

Dr. Caleb Vass, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dublin, VA. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University - DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski.



Dr. Vass works at LewisGale Physicians - Family Medicine in Dublin, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.