Overview of Dr. Caleb Vosburg, MD

Dr. Caleb Vosburg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital and Shannon Medical Center.



Dr. Vosburg works at Southwest Orthopedic Group in San Angelo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.