Dr. Calin Pop, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Medicine & Pharmacy 'Carol Davila'|Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Spring Hill, Bravera Health Brooksville, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Locations
Dr Pop's Office
4215 RACHEL BLVD, Spring Hill, FL 34607
(352) 597-2240
Monday 9:00am - 4:00pm
Tuesday 9:00am - 4:00pm
Wednesday 9:00am - 4:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 4:00pm
Friday 9:00am - 4:00pm
- Bayfront Health Spring Hill
- Bravera Health Brooksville
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Pop is highly educated and has written several books on health. He is caring to his patients and staff, who have been with him for years. Never rushed, listens and answers any questions you may have. A unique Dr indeed.
About Dr. Calin Pop, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1811927734
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine-St Vincent's Med Center Of Bridgeport, Ct
- Internal Medicine-St Vincent's Med Center Of Richmond, Ny
- Institute Of Medicine & Pharmacy 'Carol Davila'|Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pop accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pop works at
Dr. Pop speaks Romanian.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Pop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.