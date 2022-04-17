Dr. Calin Stoicov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoicov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Calin Stoicov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Calin Stoicov, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brunswick, ME. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from State Med and Pharm University Nicolae Testemitanu"" and is affiliated with Mid Coast Hospital.
Dr. Stoicov works at
Locations
Mid Coast Medical Group-Gastroenterology121 Medical Center Dr Ste 3400, Brunswick, ME 04011 Directions (207) 406-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mid Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He helped me with health issues and listened to me when treatments didn’t work. He’s probably the best gastroenterologist you’ll have in Maine especially for H Pylori infections. He understands GI issues and follows up. I’m writing this review because he really is an exceptional doctor
About Dr. Calin Stoicov, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1962557728
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- State Med and Pharm University Nicolae Testemitanu""
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoicov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoicov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.