Overview

Dr. Calin Stoicov, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brunswick, ME. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from State Med and Pharm University Nicolae Testemitanu"" and is affiliated with Mid Coast Hospital.



Dr. Stoicov works at Midcoast Medical Grp Gstrntrlgy in Brunswick, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Enteritis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.