Dr. Callan White, DDS

Cosmetic Dentistry
4.8 (14)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Callan White, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - D.D.S..

Dr. White works at Aspen Dental in Asheville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aspen Dental
    160 Tunnel Rd, Asheville, NC 28805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 227-5575

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Tooth
Cavity
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Six Month Smiles Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dental Network of America

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 01, 2018
    Dr. White is so gentle and caring. I hate having to go to anyone else ! The office staff is wonderful! They always make me feel special. I look forward to going to see sweet friends!
    Gail Sondergaard in Weaverville, NC — Nov 01, 2018
    About Dr. Callan White, DDS

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336300797
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - D.D.S.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Callan White, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

