Overview of Dr. Callie Blair, DO

Dr. Callie Blair, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Blair works at San Dimas Medical Group in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.