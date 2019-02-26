Dr. Callie Hollenshead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollenshead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Callie Hollenshead, MD
Overview
Dr. Callie Hollenshead, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Ut and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Hollenshead works at
Locations
Methodist Premier Wellness - Highland Park4101 LOMO ALTO DR, Dallas, TX 75219 Directions (214) 522-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn't be more comfortable with Dr. Hollenshead's office and service. She is there for us anytime,day or night,with caring advice. When we have needed specialists, she does extensive research to be sure we are sent to the best fit for our needs.
About Dr. Callie Hollenshead, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollenshead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollenshead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollenshead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollenshead works at
Dr. Hollenshead speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollenshead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollenshead.
