Dr. Callum Dupre, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dupre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Callum Dupre, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Callum Dupre, DO
Dr. Callum Dupre, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell.
Dr. Dupre works at
Dr. Dupre's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Sleep Associates of Nj1401 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste 219, Trenton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 584-5150
-
2
Capital Health Spine Center2 Capital Way Ste 456, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (609) 537-7300Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dupre?
Dr. Dupre knows more than just sleep medicine and reviews with you your entire medical situation in a very caring manner. If you snore at night call Dr. Dupre at 609.584.5150 or attend his seminar on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 6 pm.
About Dr. Callum Dupre, DO
- Sleep Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1942438999
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dupre has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dupre accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dupre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dupre works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dupre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dupre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dupre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dupre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.