Overview of Dr. Callum Dupre, DO

Dr. Callum Dupre, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell.



Dr. Dupre works at Comprehensive Sleep Associates of Nj in Trenton, NJ with other offices in Pennington, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.