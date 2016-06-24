Overview of Dr. Calogero Ippolito, MD

Dr. Calogero Ippolito, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tonawanda, NY. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Ippolito works at General Physician, PC, Tonawanda, NY in Tonawanda, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.