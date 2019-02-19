See All Podiatrists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Calvin Britton III, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Little Rock, AR
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Calvin Britton III, DPM

Dr. Calvin Britton III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.

Dr. Britton III works at Foot & Ankle Associates in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Britton III's Office Locations

    Foot & Ankle Associates of Central Arkansas Pllc
    4200 N Rodney Parham Rd Ste 100, Little Rock, AR 72212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 534-8888

Hospital Affiliations
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 19, 2019
    Always gets me back up an going. Very nice guy and a straight shooter. I'm my worse enemy when it comes to my feet and Dr. Britton is the best.
    Feb 19, 2019
    About Dr. Calvin Britton III, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285696070
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Calvin Britton III, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britton III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Britton III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Britton III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Britton III works at Foot & Ankle Associates in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Britton III’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Britton III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britton III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Britton III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Britton III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

