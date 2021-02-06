Dr. Calvin Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Calvin Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Calvin Cooper, MD
Dr. Calvin Cooper, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bastrop, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
-
1
Austin Brain & Spine - Bastrop - Bastrop3101 Highway 71 E Ste 107, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 371-7441
-
2
Austin Brain & Spine - Central3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 600, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5348
-
3
La Grange2 Saint Marks Pl Ste 160, La Grange, TX 78945 Directions (512) 503-5346
-
4
Austin Brain & Spine - South Austin4101 James Casey St Ste 340, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-5347
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooper?
The office called me two days after my 1st appointment to check on how I was doing. He took a lot of time to explain everything and what options I had.
About Dr. Calvin Cooper, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1609169457
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.