Dr. Calvin Cooper, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Calvin Cooper, MD

Dr. Calvin Cooper, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bastrop, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Cooper works at Austin Brain & Spine - Bastrop - Bastrop in Bastrop, TX with other offices in Austin, TX and La Grange, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Brain & Spine - Bastrop - Bastrop
    3101 Highway 71 E Ste 107, Bastrop, TX 78602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 371-7441
  2. 2
    Austin Brain & Spine - Central
    3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 600, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5348
  3. 3
    La Grange
    2 Saint Marks Pl Ste 160, La Grange, TX 78945 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5346
  4. 4
    Austin Brain & Spine - South Austin
    4101 James Casey St Ste 340, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5347

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chordoma
Pituitary Tumor
Chordoma
Pituitary Tumor

Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 06, 2021
    The office called me two days after my 1st appointment to check on how I was doing. He took a lot of time to explain everything and what options I had.
    Jean M — Feb 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Calvin Cooper, MD
    About Dr. Calvin Cooper, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609169457
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Calvin Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

