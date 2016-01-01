Overview of Dr. Calvin Duffaut, MD

Dr. Calvin Duffaut, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Duffaut works at Emory Orthopaedics in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.