Dr. Calvin Grant, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Macneal Hospital, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Grant works at Advanced Retinal Institute in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Vitreoretinal Surgery and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.