Overview of Dr. Calvin Higgins, MD

Dr. Calvin Higgins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Higgins works at Smetzalez Medical Mgmt. Inc. in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.