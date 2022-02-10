Overview

Dr. Calvin Kubo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Kubo works at Golden Valley Medical Assoc in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.