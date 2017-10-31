Dr. Leazenby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calvin Leazenby, MD
Dr. Calvin Leazenby, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM).
Spectrum Health Hospitals OB/GYN Residency Clinic330 Barclay Ave NE Ste 304, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 391-2160
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
He is always patient and willing to listen. He is very thorough. Excellent doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Spectrum Health - Blodgett Campus/St Mary's (GME)
- University of Michigan (SOM)
Dr. Leazenby has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leazenby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
