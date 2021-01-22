Dr. Calvin Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Calvin Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Calvin Lee, MD
Dr. Calvin Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
- 1 4754 Dale Rd, Modesto, CA 95356 Directions (209) 551-1558
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
First time patient and I am throughly pleased with my experience with this physician and his office staff. From my phone call to schedule my appointment, to arriving to the facility and having my procedure done, everything was exceptional. I felt comfortable and safe and the doctor was informative and gentle during the procedure. We spoke about different treatment options that I am interested in receiving in the future and Dr. Lee was very helpful with explaining everything with each one and I left knowing that I would be back for more treatments in the future. He even discussed options to save some money, which I truly appreciate. Especially during these times... Thank you everything and I'm looking forward to seeing you again in the future.
About Dr. Calvin Lee, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Chinese
- 1053308197
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
