Dr. Calvin Lyons Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Calvin Lyons Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Lyons Jr works at
Locations
Desert Springs Office2121 E Flamingo Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 685-5668Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Lyons with my son. I walked out of the office and just said, “Wow”. I felt this way because Dr. Lyons was caring, non intimidating, and took the time to really explore my son’s issue and explain steps to take. He made my son feel comfortable and my son even told him, “You’ve asked me more questions, to figure this out, then any other doctor”. The staff was also very friendly and accommodating. I highly recommend Dr. Lyons.
About Dr. Calvin Lyons Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1811149404
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyons Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyons Jr works at
Dr. Lyons Jr has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyons Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.