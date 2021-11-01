Overview

Dr. Calvin Lyons Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Lyons Jr works at Colon and Rectal Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.