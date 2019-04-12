Dr. Miura has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calvin Miura, MD
Dr. Calvin Miura, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Calvin M. Miura M.d. Inc.1150 S King St Ste 1001, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 947-2233
Calvin M Miura Inc641 Keeaumoku St Ste 7, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 947-2233
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Miura is a knowledgeable, kind and thorough professional.
- 60 years of experience
- English
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Dr. Miura has seen patients for Astigmatism, Paralytic Strabismus and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
