Overview

Dr. Calvin Mullins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Mullins works at Methodist Medical Group in Cordova, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.