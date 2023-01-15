See All Otolaryngologists in Conyers, GA
Dr. Calvin Myint, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Calvin Myint, MD

Dr. Calvin Myint, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Conyers, GA. 

Dr. Myint works at Ear Nose & Throat Specialists in Conyers, GA with other offices in Covington, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Myint's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ent. Specialists LLC
    1370 Wellbrook Cir NE, Conyers, GA 30012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 922-5458
  2. 2
    Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
    1412 Milstead Ave NE, Conyers, GA 30012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 918-3000
  3. 3
    Ear Nose & Throat Specialists
    4181 Hospital Dr NE Ste 102, Covington, GA 30014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 385-0321
  4. 4
    Piedmont Newton Hospital
    5126 Hospital Dr NE, Covington, GA 30014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 385-4390

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Calvin Myint, MD

  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Languages Spoken
  • English
  • 1407239015
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Myint has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Myint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Myint has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myint.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

