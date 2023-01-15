Dr. Myint has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calvin Myint, MD
Dr. Calvin Myint, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Conyers, GA.
Ent. Specialists LLC1370 Wellbrook Cir NE, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 922-5458
Piedmont Rockdale Hospital1412 Milstead Ave NE, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 918-3000
Ear Nose & Throat Specialists4181 Hospital Dr NE Ste 102, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (770) 385-0321
Piedmont Newton Hospital5126 Hospital Dr NE, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (770) 385-4390
Very compassionate, and elevates your pain with his treatments. He is a good listener and is concerned about orther medical issues if mentioned. Most of all he accurately diagnosed your problem .
Dr. Myint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myint has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myint.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.