Overview of Dr. Calvin Oishi, MD

Dr. Calvin Oishi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.



Dr. Oishi works at MANAPAT & HATAISHI INC in Aiea, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.