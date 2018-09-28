Dr. Calvin Selwyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selwyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Calvin Selwyn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Calvin Selwyn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stevens Point, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Selwyn works at
Locations
Saint Michaels Hospital Surgery900 Illinois Ave, Stevens Point, WI 54481 Directions (715) 342-7765
Pol Straub Maui2180 Main St, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 242-6464Tuesday8:00am - 3:45pmThursday8:00am - 3:45pmSaturday8:00am - 3:45pmSunday8:00am - 3:45pm
Ministry Medical Group Bariatric Surgery Program824 Illinois Ave, Stevens Point, WI 54481 Directions (877) 295-5868
Hospital Affiliations
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor and surgeon. Great laparoscopic skills. You are in good hands by having Dr Selwyn as your surgeon!
About Dr. Calvin Selwyn, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1750359725
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- Marshfield Clinic
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
