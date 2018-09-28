See All General Surgeons in Stevens Point, WI
Dr. Calvin Selwyn, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Calvin Selwyn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stevens Point, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Selwyn works at Saint Michaels Hospital Surgery in Stevens Point, WI with other offices in Wailuku, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Michaels Hospital Surgery
    900 Illinois Ave, Stevens Point, WI 54481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 342-7765
  2. 2
    Pol Straub Maui
    2180 Main St, Wailuku, HI 96793 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 242-6464
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
  3. 3
    Ministry Medical Group Bariatric Surgery Program
    824 Illinois Ave, Stevens Point, WI 54481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 295-5868

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maui Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Anal Fistula
Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fistula
Abdominal Pain

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 28, 2018
    Excellent doctor and surgeon. Great laparoscopic skills. You are in good hands by having Dr Selwyn as your surgeon!
    Pat Schulist in Stevens Point , WI — Sep 28, 2018
    About Dr. Calvin Selwyn, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750359725
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Cincinnati
    • Marshfield Clinic
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Calvin Selwyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selwyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Selwyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Selwyn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selwyn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selwyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selwyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

