Dr. Calvin Stoudt, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.



Dr. Stoudt works at Orthopedic Associates of the Greater Lehigh Valley in Pottsville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.