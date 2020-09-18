See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Pottsville, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Calvin Stoudt, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (30)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Calvin Stoudt, DO

Dr. Calvin Stoudt, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.

Dr. Stoudt works at Orthopedic Associates of the Greater Lehigh Valley in Pottsville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stoudt's Office Locations

    Pottsville Office
    700 Schuylkill Manor Rd Ste 1, Pottsville, PA 17901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 622-5672
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Hip Fracture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 18, 2020
    My Mom, who is in her 80’s, fell and broke her arm. A few months later, she fell again and broke her elbow. Her arm healed quickly. But her elbow was shattered. Dr. Stoudt casted and braced my Mom. We just went to see Dr. Stoudt today. He is amazed at how she has formed new bone and has functionality in her elbow again. Dr. Stoudt took his time, was very kind and explained everything to us.
    Joanne P. — Sep 18, 2020
    About Dr. Calvin Stoudt, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134232242
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Millcreek Community Hospital
    Internship
    • Pinnaclehealth At Community General Osteopathic Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Moravian College
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Calvin Stoudt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoudt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stoudt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stoudt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stoudt works at Orthopedic Associates of the Greater Lehigh Valley in Pottsville, PA. View the full address on Dr. Stoudt’s profile.

    Dr. Stoudt has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoudt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoudt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoudt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoudt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoudt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

