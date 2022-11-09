Dr. Calvin Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Calvin Wallace, MD
Overview of Dr. Calvin Wallace, MD
Dr. Calvin Wallace, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Covington, WA. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Multicare Covington Medical Center.
Dr. Wallace works at
Dr. Wallace's Office Locations
MultiCare Covington OB/GYN Clinic17700 SE 272nd St Ste 360, Covington, WA 98042 Directions (253) 372-7128
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
He really cared about my questions and concerns. Listened to me, and is an amazing doctor
About Dr. Calvin Wallace, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1922026236
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- University of Washington
Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wallace has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.