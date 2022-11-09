Overview of Dr. Calvin Wallace, MD

Dr. Calvin Wallace, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Covington, WA. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Multicare Covington Medical Center.



Dr. Wallace works at MultiCare Covington OB/GYN Clinic in Covington, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.