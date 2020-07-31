Dr. Calvin Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Calvin Wong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
William K Lau MD1329 Lusitana St Ste 305, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 744-4507
- The Queens Medical Center
I love Dr. Wong. Visiting a cardiologist can be scary, but he made feel very comfortable and took his time listening to my concerns and explaining things to me. He was very thorough.
- Colum Presby
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
