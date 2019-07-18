See All Family Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Calvin Wong, MD

Family Medicine
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Calvin Wong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Wong works at Metro Comprehensive Medical Ctr in San Diego, CA with other offices in El Cajon, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Metro Comprehensive Medical Ctr
    444 W C St Ste 185, San Diego, CA 92101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 232-6262
    East County Urgent Care
    1625 E Main St Ste 100, El Cajon, CA 92021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 442-9896

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Muscle Spasm
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Muscle Spasm
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Jul 18, 2019
    he does the right things for patients, much emphasis on prevention
    Napoleone F. — Jul 18, 2019
    About Dr. Calvin Wong, MD

    Family Medicine
    30 years of experience
    English, Chinese and Spanish
    1962400531
    Education & Certifications

    University of California At Berkeley
    Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Calvin Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

