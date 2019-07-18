Overview

Dr. Calvin Wong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wong works at Metro Comprehensive Medical Ctr in San Diego, CA with other offices in El Cajon, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.