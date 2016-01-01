Dr. Calvin Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Calvin Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Calvin Wu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
Steady Health100 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94104 Directions (415) 349-0200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
About Dr. Calvin Wu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1659646891
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA City of Hope
- Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
- Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
Dr. Wu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.