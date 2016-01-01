See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Calvin Wu, MD

Internal Medicine
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Calvin Wu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine.

Dr. Wu works at Steady Health in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steady Health
    100 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 349-0200
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypogonadism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Hypogonadism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impaired Glucose Tolerance Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Calvin Wu, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin and Spanish
    • 1659646891
    Education & Certifications

    • Harbor UCLA City of Hope
    • Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
    • Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Calvin Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wu speaks Mandarin and Spanish.

    Dr. Wu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

