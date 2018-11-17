See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Visalia, CA
Dr. Calvon Voong, MD

Pain Medicine
2.2 (13)
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Calvon Voong, MD

Dr. Calvon Voong, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Voong works at CALVON VOONG MD INC in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Fibromyalgia and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Voong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Calvon A Voong MD Inc.
    Calvon A Voong MD Inc.
    800 W Center Ave, Visalia, CA 93291
    (559) 627-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Fibromyalgia
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Fibromyalgia
Herniated Disc

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 17, 2018
    I have had years lost with 2 Pain Mgmt. "M.D.'s" in Visalia. Dr. Deroee was the absolute worst as was his staff. Unfriendly, unprofessional, unfit for their position. I Googled Pain Mgmt Dr's AND told my Primary Care. She stated: "Excellent choice!" I was referred .... Official extensive appt(s) are in December '18. He is 4 X's Board Certified. The entire staff is professional, friendly, knowledgeable. Anyone with a back or related issue make an appt. with Dr. Voong ASAP ! 3rd times a charm!
    About Dr. Calvon Voong, MD

    Specialties
    Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1184683252
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Voong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Voong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Voong has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Fibromyalgia and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Voong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

