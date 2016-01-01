Overview of Dr. Cambria Garell, MD

Dr. Cambria Garell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.



Dr. Garell works at Simms-Mann Health and Wellness Center in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.