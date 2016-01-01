Dr. Cambria Garell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cambria Garell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cambria Garell, MD
Dr. Cambria Garell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Dr. Garell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Garell's Office Locations
-
1
Simms-Mann Health and Wellness Center2509 Pico Blvd Fl 2, Santa Monica, CA 90405 Directions (310) 878-6155
-
2
Urgent Care Westwood - Pediatrics Only200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-6022
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garell?
About Dr. Cambria Garell, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1982831376
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Garell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Garell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garell works at
Dr. Garell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.