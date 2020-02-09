Dr. Hembree has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cambria Hembree, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cambria Hembree, MD
Dr. Cambria Hembree, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Hembree works at
Dr. Hembree's Office Locations
Edinger Medical Group9900 Talbert Ave Ste 302, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 965-2500Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Edinger Medical Group18682 Beach Blvd Ste 150, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 965-2500Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
What a great doctor to have as a PCP! Saw Dr. Hembree years ago for the first time when I accompanied my husband on an emergency visit as his Dr at that practice was not available that day. Once I met her, I switched to her! I have a very complex history but with both her AMAZING knowledge and proactive, practical approach, I feel healthy and strong and look forward to many, many healthy years ahead in her good hands! Thank you, Dr.Hembree. You and your Asst always make my visit happy - not an easy thing for any MD visit. Thank you!
About Dr. Cambria Hembree, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356542229
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital & Clinic
- Yale University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hembree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hembree speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hembree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hembree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hembree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hembree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.