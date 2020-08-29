Overview of Dr. Camela McGrath, MD

Dr. Camela McGrath, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. McGrath works at North County Women's Specialists in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.