Dr. Camelia Davtyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davtyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camelia Davtyan, MD
Overview of Dr. Camelia Davtyan, MD
Dr. Camelia Davtyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Bucuresti and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Davtyan works at
Dr. Davtyan's Office Locations
-
1
UCLA Comprehensive Health Program100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 878-6105
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davtyan?
Dr. Davtyan is a brilliant, supremely thorough and patient-focused physician. As a male patient who was referred to Dr. Davtyan I was initially concerned that her professional interests in women’s health issues would somehow be a negative as my primary care physician when dealing with men’s health issues. I was wrong. She has a broad base of knowledge regarding all issues, is very careful and caring, and does not hesitate to enlist the participation of other specialists.
About Dr. Camelia Davtyan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1154356871
Education & Certifications
- U Tex
- U Tex
- Inst Med Bucuresti
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davtyan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davtyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Davtyan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Davtyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davtyan works at
Dr. Davtyan speaks Armenian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Davtyan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davtyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davtyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davtyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.