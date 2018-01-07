Overview of Dr. Camelia Davtyan, MD

Dr. Camelia Davtyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Bucuresti and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Davtyan works at UCLA Comprehensive Health Program in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.