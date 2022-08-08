Overview of Dr. Camelia Ilie, MD

Dr. Camelia Ilie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bismarck, ND. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck.



Dr. Ilie works at Memorial Pulmonary Clinic in Bismarck, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.