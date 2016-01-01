Overview of Dr. Camelia Marculescu, MD

Dr. Camelia Marculescu, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Carol Davila U Med and Pharm and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Marculescu works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.