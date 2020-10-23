Overview of Dr. Camelia Marian, MD

Dr. Camelia Marian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Aspirus Iron River Hospital, Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Marian works at Mercy Algonquin Medical Center in Algonquin, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.