Dr. Cameron Askew, MD

Bariatric Medicine
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Cameron Askew, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Askew works at Cameron S. Askew, MD, PC in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cameron S. Askew, MD, PC
    513 Brookwood Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 874-9780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 19, 2020
    Doctor Askew was the primary physician who cared for my husband when he was admitted via the Emergency Room at Brookwood Baptist Hospital in Birmingham, AL in May 2020. During the entire month my husband was in the hospital, I was unable to see him (due to Covid 19). Dr. Askew called me every day she was on duty to give me an update on my husband's health. My husband respected her and had total faith in her skills and abilities. She was patient, honest, and caring throughout my husband's hospital stay. She answered every question and gave me detailed explanations about her plan for working with my husband. When complications arose, she worked with others to provide medical treatment for my husband's care. I will never forget the consideration and kindness demonstrated by Dr. Askew toward my husband and me during a very difficult hospitalization!
    Carol Barber — Jun 19, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Cameron Askew, MD
    About Dr. Cameron Askew, MD

    Bariatric Medicine
    14 years of experience
    English
    1700012309
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    General Surgery
