Dr. Cameron Barnes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia - Virginia Commonwealth University|Medical College of Virginia - Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Barnes works at Virginia Urology - Hanover Medical Park in Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.