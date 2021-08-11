Overview of Dr. Cameron Barr, MD

Dr. Cameron Barr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UCSF and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Barr works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA and Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.