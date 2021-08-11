Dr. Cameron Barr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cameron Barr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cameron Barr, MD
Dr. Cameron Barr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UCSF and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-9300Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scripps Clinic3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 764-3331
Scripps Green Hospital10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-9300
Scripps Clinic Encinitas310 Santa Fe Dr Ste 305, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 633-6919
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Knowledgeable, caring takes his time with you
About Dr. Cameron Barr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1922269620
Education & Certifications
- Union Mem Hosp
- Stanford
- UCSF
- Stanford University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Barr has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
