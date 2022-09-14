Dr. Cameron Coury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cameron Coury, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cameron Coury, MD is a Dermatologist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dermatology Specialists PA3005 E Renner Rd Ste 100, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 699-0000
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
In the last 7 years, I have seen Dr Coury 3 or 4 times for various skin issues. She has had the same disposition every single time. Dr Coury is very professional, pleasant and patient. I like that she asks specific questions regarding my skin problems before just writing out a prescription based on what I tell her. She's very thorough in that way. She is very knowledgeable about various procedures and medications. I like how she takes her time and really listens so that she can address my issues in the best way possible. So that I won't get caught off guard, she will tell me up front that my treatment may get worse in the beginning before it gets better, but to stay the course. She has been right every time. Whether I'm being treated for adult acne, tinea pedis, or having skin tags removed, I'm a satisfied patient.
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1104020767
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology
Dr. Coury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coury has seen patients for Acne, Rash and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Coury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.