Dr. Cameron Craven, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cameron Craven, MD

Dr. Cameron Craven, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.

Dr. Craven works at Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Craven's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery
    8825 FM 2244 Rd, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 328-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectropion of Eyelid
Neck Liposuction
Radiesse® Injections
Ectropion of Eyelid
Neck Liposuction
Radiesse® Injections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 30, 2022
    Dr Craven’s focus on detail is amazing. His care for his patients is professional and personable.
    Sheila — Oct 30, 2022
    About Dr. Cameron Craven, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235336488
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Med Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cameron Craven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Craven has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Craven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Craven works at Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Craven’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Craven. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craven.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

