Dr. Cameron Duffy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cameron Duffy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
West Virginia Weight and Wellness37 Veronica Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25404 Directions (304) 267-8300
Phoenix Health Center LLC217 E ANTIETAM ST, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (240) 420-0000
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Sometimes in life you come across somebody that just seems like family somebody like you have known your hole life and DR Duffy is one of those kind of people very good man and doctor
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1306874839
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Duffy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duffy accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duffy works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.