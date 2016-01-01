See All General Surgeons in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Cameron Ghaffary, MD

General Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Corpus Christi, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cameron Ghaffary, MD

Dr. Cameron Ghaffary, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. 

Dr. Ghaffary works at Corpus Christi Urology Group in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ghaffary's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Corpus Christi Office
    601 Texan Trl Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 884-6381
  2. 2
    Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
    600 Elizabeth St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 985-5808

Bladder Surgery
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Pain
Bladder Surgery
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Pain

Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    About Dr. Cameron Ghaffary, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629498159
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cameron Ghaffary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaffary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghaffary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghaffary works at Corpus Christi Urology Group in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ghaffary’s profile.

    Dr. Ghaffary has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaffary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaffary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaffary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

