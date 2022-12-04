Dr. Cameron Huckell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huckell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cameron Huckell, MD
Dr. Cameron Huckell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Pinnacle Orthopedic & Spine Specialists LLC700 Michigan Ave, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 854-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had my consultation with Dr. Huckle and was so impressed how thorough and professional he was . The Staff was very pleasant. Anthony did my intake and was awesome. I’m blessed to be under his care .
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
