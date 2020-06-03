Dr. Cameron Javid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cameron Javid, MD
Overview of Dr. Cameron Javid, MD
Dr. Cameron Javid, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Javid works at
Dr. Javid's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Associates6561 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 886-2597
-
2
Retina Associates6130 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 230, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 886-2597Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Retina Associates1055 N La Canada Dr Ste 103, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 886-2597
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Had a potentially serious issue, Dr. Javid got me in same day... guy is fast, thorough and competent... I highly recommend.
About Dr. Cameron Javid, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1518960632
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Tulane Med Center
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Javid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javid accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Javid works at
Dr. Javid has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Javid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.