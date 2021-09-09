Dr. Cameron Jirschele, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jirschele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cameron Jirschele, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cameron Jirschele, DO
Dr. Cameron Jirschele, DO is an Urology Specialist in Lisle, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Duly Health And Care430 Warrenville Rd Ste 310, Lisle, IL 60532 Directions (630) 790-1221
Urology17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (630) 790-1221
Duly Health and Care1801 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 469-9200
DuPage Medical Group - Official40 S Clay St Bldg 200, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 790-1221
Central Dupage Hospital25 N Winfield Rd Ste 405, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 790-1221
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Jirschele performed a surgery on my Mom for the second time recently and she could not have been in better hands. My Mom had enormous size kidney stones both times that had to be broken up from the inside and removed surgically. Both times the stones were around 1.5 cm and 4.5 cm (not mm) and this time around one of them could move rapidly. We could not be thankful enough for Dr. Jirschele for reacting to her circumstances incredibly quickly and turning what could have been a dire situation to a non-event. Even though previously (2 years ago) he had to cut into the kidney this time around he decided to try an even less invasive way. Dr. Jirschele performed Ureteroscopy with Holmium Laser Lithotripsy twice over the course of two weeks and got everything out. My mom walked out of the hospital couple of hours after each procedure without pain. We are very thankful to Dr. Jirschele for his talent, knowledge and kindness. On top of being a fantastic surgeon he is an incredible person.
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1104060110
- Midwestern University
- MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED
