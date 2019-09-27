Overview of Dr. Cameron Johnson, MD

Dr. Cameron Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Johnson works at Milan Eye Center in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Dry Eyes and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.