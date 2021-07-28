Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cameron Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Cameron Jones, MD
Dr. Cameron Jones, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Jones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Specialists of KC, PA450 E 4th St Ste 200, Kansas City, MO 64106 Directions (816) 753-5736
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Best doctor ever,,,,,,,,,,,,he retired...
About Dr. Cameron Jones, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1720043078
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University Kans Med Center
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.