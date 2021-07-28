See All Rheumatologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Cameron Jones, MD

Rheumatology
3.6 (17)
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cameron Jones, MD

Dr. Cameron Jones, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Jones works at Rheumatology Specialists of KC, PA in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jones' Office Locations

    Rheumatology Specialists of KC, PA
    450 E 4th St Ste 200, Kansas City, MO 64106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 753-5736

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Limb Pain
Joint Pain

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 28, 2021
    Best doctor ever,,,,,,,,,,,,he retired...
    Ed — Jul 28, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Cameron Jones, MD
    About Dr. Cameron Jones, MD

    Rheumatology
    47 years of experience
    English
    1720043078
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Fellowship
    Internship
    University Kans Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    University of Kansas School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones works at Rheumatology Specialists of KC, PA in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Jones’s profile.

    Dr. Jones has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

